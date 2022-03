NASHVILLE – Two weeks before the start of the NFL year, the Tennessee Titans look like they’ll soon have plenty of available seats in the tight end room. Their top three players at the position last season – Geoff Swaim, Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt – are all pending unrestricted free agents after combining for 79 catches, 646 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. It remains unclear whether any will be on the roster in 2022, and Pruitt’s chances are clouded by the severe ankle injury he sustained in the Jan. 1 victory over Miami.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO