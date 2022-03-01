ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Washington State sisters Charlisse and Krystal Leger-Walker earn all-Pac-12 honors; Spokane native Lexie Hull earns third nod

By Jim Allen jima@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter dominating the Pac-12 Conference on the stat sheets, Washington State’s sister duo of Charlisse and Krystal Leger-Walker won all-conference honors Tuesday. Charlisse, a sophomore guard, was named to the 10-player all-conference squad for the second straight year after leading the Pac-12 in field goals made. Krystal, a senior guard who...

www.spokesman.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington College Basketball
Spokane, WA
College Basketball
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Washington Sports
Spokane, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
State
Utah State
Spokane, WA
College Sports
Reuters

IPC makes Paralympics U-turn as Russia, Belarus face new sanctions

March 3 (Reuters) - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) bowed to pressure and made a U-turn on its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the Winter Games while Formula One and UEFA imposed new sanctions on Thursday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to sanctions across...
UEFA
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Vanderveer
Person
Jordan Jenkins
CBS News

U.S. offers temporary legal status to Ukrainians, citing Russian attack

The Biden administration on Thursday offered tens of thousands of Ukrainians living in the U.S. a temporary humanitarian protection from deportation due to the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas created an 18-month Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program for Ukrainians who have...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Hill

White House knocks down talk of banning Russian oil imports

The White House on Thursday knocked down talk of banning Russian oil imports, warning doing so could further spike the already high price of gas for Americans after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) threw her support behind the idea. "Our objective and the president’s objective has been to maximize impact on...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy