Future Skate Park at Geer Park: Help Design It!

​A state-of-the-art skate park requested by you, our community, is proposed for Geer Park.

Join us for a virtual open house on Wednesday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. to learn about two design options, and to meet the project team. The City will host the open house as a Zoom meeting. Then, at the end of the open house, give feedback on the designs by taking a survey. Virtual meeting link: bit.ly/Skate-Geer-Open-House.

Check out two design options showing different ideas for skate park features, layouts, the overall blending of skate park terrains. At the end of the open house, the project team will invite you to give feedback on the designs through an online survey.

Can't make it to the open house? The survey will be available from March 8 (after the design meeting) through March 30 at midnight. Visit the survey after the open house to get started. Survey link: bit.ly/Skate-Geer-2.

In the survey, you can:

Watch a video to learn about two design options.

View and give feedback on the design options.

Make comments and ask questions.

We will use the feedback to prepare a preferred design for the Geer Park skate park by the end of May. You will have an opportunity to weigh in on the preferred design.

Construction is expected in the Spring and Summer of 2024. Funding for construction is proposed to come from Park System Development Charges.

Sign up to get email updates about the Geer Park skate park design process, including information about the preferred skate park design expected in late May or early June.