Mask mandates wane across city, university, school districts

Athens City Council moved not to renew the city-wide mask mandate, after members voted down an amendment that would extend the mandate, according to updated CDC guidelines.

As a result, there is no longer a mask mandate in Athens. Athens Mayor Steve Patterson noted Athens was the last city in Ohio with a mask mandate.

The Athens City School District announced that following spring break (March 14), it would no longer require masking, meaning no county school districts will require masking.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Ohio University announced it would drop its mask requirement in most “non-classroom” public spaces.

The CDC updated its mask guidance on Friday, announcing a county-by-county approach.

The latest guidance from the agency defines three different “community levels” of spread: low, medium and high. Universal indoor masking is only recommended for counties in the high level. The criteria for the categories are based on cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

Athens City-County Health Department Commissioner James Gaskell said he believes optional masking is reasonable at this point, while noting “this pandemic has been predictably unpredictable.”

He also said he was concerned that should another major outbreak of COVID-19 occur, “it’ll be really hard to get people to mask up again.”

“But, I think now’s a good time to drop masks if there’s ever going to be a time, because we’re in very good shape,” Gaskell added.

City of Athens

The City of Athens originally imposed a mask mandate in June 2020, requiring face coverings in all public spaces, including inside businesses and at outdoor spaces where social distancing is not possible.

That ordinance was amended in May 2021 to exempt people who had been vaccinated against COVID-19; the exemption was rescinded three months later as the delta variant increased cases nationwide.

Council Member Sarah Grace, who sponsored the original proposal, said she was originally planning to move forward with the proposal to extend the mask mandate, but instead introduced an amendment to link the city’s mandate to the CDC’s updated guidelines, which are issued on a county-by-county basis.

The proposed amendment would have required indoor masking in Athens at any time when it is recommended by the CDC.

The motion was defeated 6-1, with only Grace voting in favor.

Several council members, including Alan Swank, raised concern that a constantly changing mask order would confuse residents if the mask policy would suddenly change when the county moves above or below the new thresholds for the CDC’s mask recommendations.

Patterson also disagreed with the amendment, adding it would cause confusion.

“On Friday, we were listed as medium. Sunday, we were listed as high. Today, we’re listed as medium,” he said. “From an administrative standpoint, how do we turn on and off this light switch?”

Patterson also said now was a good time to remove the mandate, as cases continue a steep drop-off throughout the city, county and country.

Ohio University

Masks are no longer required at OU in “most non-classroom public spaces” as of March 1, according to an announcement to a university listserv.

OU Executive Director of Communications Carly Leatherwood said in an email that non-classroom public spaces include “locations like Baker University Center, the Ping Center, University Libraries, residence halls, etc.”

Leatherwood said the university’s decision is aligned with those of its peer institutions and is based on new guidance from the CDC.

The university will adjust protocols as needed, according to conditions and CDC guidance, Leatherwood added.

Athens City Schools

Superintendent Tom Gibbs announced that in light of the CDC’s announcement on Friday, the Athens City School District would move to optional masking beginning with spring break on Monday, March 7. Classes will be back in session March 14.

“We’ve said for two years that we would follow the guidance of our local, state and federal health officials,” Gibbs said. “To not do so now would be inconsistent.”

The announcement said the ACSD will adjust requirements based on CDC guidance, requiring masks when advised for the county by the CDC.

Gibbs said he was not concerned about resistance to further changes in mask guidance, should those changes become necessary.

“Parents and students have been mostly supportive of the adjustments we’ve made throughout the pandemic,” Gibbs said.

When the change at ACSD takes effect, masking will be optional in all Athens County school districts for the first time in two years.

Looking ahead

OU’s announcement said its decision to scale back mask requirements represents the university’s “next steps in our transition out of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Athens Gaskell said he agrees with Leatherwood’s assessment that the pandemic seems to be winding to a close, noting dramatic improvements in the county’s COVID numbers since January.

“I think we’re moving toward an endemic phase,” Gaskell said. “I don’t think it will end, I think it will decrease to more acceptable levels of case outbreaks, and it won’t interfere with our lives as much as before.”

Gaskell said he hopes our society has learned about the efficacy of masking for preventing respiratory disease. He pointed to this season’s low rates of influenza, and he attributed the limited spread to masking.

“I hope we would learn something from our experience here and from other cultures, so that next respiratory disease season, more people mask when they’re out and about dealing with large numbers of people,” Gaskell said.