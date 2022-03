BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Enoch Pratt Free Library has launched a pilot project at its Pennsylvania Avenue branch that aims to help people struggling with drug addictions and trauma find the resources they need to get on the road to recovery. The library partnered with the Maryland Peer Advisory Council and Healing City Baltimore to stand up the program, which places “peer navigators” with experience recovering from addictions, trauma, or life’s other difficulties to help direct people toward services that assist with substance use recovery, trauma, mental, and behavioral health, according to library staff. They will provide outreach services to individuals and...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO