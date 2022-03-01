ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur Live Commentary, 02/03/2022

That's all for today. Thank you for following our live coverage. Until next time, goodbye!. Middlesbrough will look to build on their momentum when they host Luton Town in the...

WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
Antonio Conte
BBC

Burnley v Leicester: Team news

Burnley's top scorer Maxwel Cornet has recovered from the foot issue that caused him to miss the past two games. Ashley Westwood is available after Covid, but Erik Pieters is set for a scan on his knee and Matej Vydra and Johan Berg Gudmundsson both miss out. Leicester City welcome...
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Burnley 0 - 2 Leicester City

Leicester City beat Burnley by a score of 2-0 at Turf Moor on Tuesday evening. The Foxes dominated the first half but couldn’t find a way past Burnley keeper Nick Pope. Substitutes James Maddison and Jamie Vardy scored late to give the Foxes their first league win of 2022.
The Independent

Luton Town vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture tonight

Luton Town will take a break from their pursuit of promotion in the Championship to welcome current Champions League holders Chelsea to Kenilworth Road in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.The in-form Hatters have already handily dispatched Harrogate Town (4-0) and Cambridge United (3-0) to reach this stage of the competition, alongside a run of just one defeat in their last eight league matches, although Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea will provide a different proposition - even off the back of their agonising penalty shootout loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.For their part, the...
The Independent

Liverpool vs Norwich LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction tonight

Cup specialist Takumi Minamino kept Liverpool’s quest for an unprecedented quadruple on track with both goals in a 2-1 win over Norwich as Jurgen Klopp reached his first FA Cup quarter-final.The Japan international has made the majority of his starts in knockout competitions and in a team registering 10 changes from the one which won the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday his was an influential one.Minamino now has seven goals and one assist in eight cup games this season and since the start of 2020 the 27-year-old has scored more than twice as many goals in domestic cup competitions (nine) than any other Liverpool player.Lukas Rupp’s goal 14 minutes from time gave the visitors a lifeline but even a second-string Liverpool team were too experienced to succumb to late pressure as they booked their place in the sixth round for the first time since 2015.
SkySports

Middlesbrough 1-0 Tottenham: Substitute Josh Coburn sends Boro into FA Cup quarter-finals with extra-time winner

Teenager Josh Coburn was the hero as Middlesbrough produced another FA Cup upset by knocking out Tottenham with a 1-0 extra-time victory in the fifth round. Boro dumped Manchester United out on penalties at Old Trafford in the fourth round and followed it up in style to beat Spurs, with 19-year-old Josh Coburn's 107th-minute strike settling the tie.
The Independent

Everton vs Boreham Wood live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Premier League will meet non-league tonight in the FA Cup fifth round as Everton host Boreham Wood at Goodison Park. Boreham Wood of the National League, the fifth tier of English football, are the lowest-ranked team remaining in the draw but sensationally find themselves one game away from the quarter-finals. Luke Gerrard’s side shocked Bournemouth of the Championship in the previous round to set up a meeting with Frank Lampard’s Everton, who will be looking to take their minds off relegation concerns by advancing to the last eight. The fifth-round draw will take place before kick-off to potentially add further...
