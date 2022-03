The innovation loop is a methodology/framework derived from Bell Labs, which produced innovation at scale throughout the 19th century. They learned how to leverage a hybrid innovation management model based on science, invention, engineering, and manufacturing at scale. Bell Telephone Laboratories was spun off from AT&T in 1924, and as we'll see scientific research got the center stage. Bell Labs understood that innovation runs through loops that went along these lines: Discovery (sub-divided in Basic Research and Applied Research) > Development > Manufacturing.

