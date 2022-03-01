ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

A Jewish billionaire in Putin’s inner circle is called out — and called upon to broker peace in Ukraine

By Louis Keene
Forward
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Jewish billionaire in Vladimir Putin’s inner circle who owns one of the most renowned soccer teams in the world has agreed to help broker peace in Ukraine. Roman Abramovich, the Russian owner of North London soccer team Chelsea, is now, suddenly, a global player not only in sports and commerce,...

forward.com

