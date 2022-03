TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Despite having several players miss time due to injury, No. 2 Alabama softball is still off to a 20-0 start. Junior outfielder Jenna Johnson said one of head coach Patrick Murphy's mottos is "next man up." Alabama embodied that this weekend at the Crimson Classic with junior pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl unavailable due to a foot injury. Montana Fouts appeared in all four games for the Crimson Tide, throwing nearly 300 pitches.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO