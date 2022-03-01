What is spatial epidemiology, anyway?

The basic process of life, known as transcription, is the process by which the genetic information stored in DNA is copied by specific enzymes called RNA polymerases into RNA molecules. Despite a huge progress in our understanding of the molecular mechanisms of transcription, so far very little is known about the spatial organization of individual expressed genes. Practically all what we know is that transcription occurs in the nuclear interior, where the most actively transcribed genes are localized. Research carried out by a team led by Irina Solovei at LMU's Biozentrum, in collaboration with Leonid Mirny (MIT, Cambridge, U.S.) and others, has now investigated the spatial organization of transcription and the behavior of transcribed genes and discovered a mechanism that contradicts a prevalent concept.

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO