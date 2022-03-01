Fund Drive Special: Processed Food, Sick Society

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. S. was only a few months into a new job when she quit via email following an upsetting meeting with her manager. The 28-year-old, New York City–based journalist, who asked to remain anonymous because she fears retaliation from her former employer, had enough of the toxic workplace. The final straw came when her boss force-muted her during a Zoom editorial meeting when they were having a contentious conversation about a story she was writing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO