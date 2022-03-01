ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian Grenier Talks Environmental Docu-Series “Earth Speed”

Cover picture for the articleThe actor aims to connect viewers to nature through his new show, now streaming on Instagram and YouTube. I’m staring at my computer screen, watching a denim shirt-clad man in dappled light tell me about his life. “I spent about a year living in a small, tiny camper,”...

