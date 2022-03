On this day in Boston Celtics history, champion reserve guard Sam Cassell signed with the storied franchise as a late-season addition in the Celtics’ push for Banner 17. Cassell had played just under half — a total of 38 games of the 2007-08 NBA season — with the Los Angeles Clippers before he managed to negotiate a buyout at the end of the month of February. After listening to the pitches of several NBA teams, Cassell ultimately decided to hitch his proverbial wagon to the team, inking an agreement as an unrestricted free agent on this date in 2008 to finish the season in green and white.

