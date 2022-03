If this little boy's passion to help others doesn't tug your heartstrings, wait till you find out how the stuffed animals will be given out. Just North of Indianapolis, Indiana you'll find a small town with a lot of history called Noblesville. That's where 5-year-old Jackson Ptacek lives with his family. There are so many things about Jackson's story that will restore your faith in humanity. Let's begin with how "Jackson's January of Joy" started in the first place.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO