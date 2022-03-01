ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos set to be aggressive in QB pursuit

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QO1zF_0eSiFuAM00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that the Broncos will be in the market for a new quarterback. In his media availability Tuesday, general manager George Paton confirmed that the team will be active in adding a signal-caller (video link via Denver7’s Troy Renck).

Paton made it clear how open the team is to exploring all options, something which could be made easier by the fact they have 11 picks in the upcoming draft, starting with the ninth selection. When specifically asked about the current QB situation the team is facing, he reiterated that change could soon be coming.

“It’s the most important position in sports, so we’re always looking,” he said, noting the presence of 2019 second-rounder Drew Lock on the roster. “But we’re always looking. And we’re [going to leave] no stone unturned to find that guy. We know we need better play out of the quarterback position, so we’re going to be aggressive.”

Pending free agent Teddy Bridgewater was the team’s starter in 2021 (after winning a training camp competition with Lock), making him the latest in a long line of attempts to find a permanent successor to Peyton Manning. His play, while on par with what the team would’ve expected given his prior stops in the NFL, wasn’t enough to end the team’s playoff drought.

New head coach Nathaniel Hackett is among the reasons Denver has been listed as a potential trade destination for Aaron Rodgers, though Green Bay could still end up being where the reigning MVP plays next year. If not Rodgers, the team could look to acquire a veteran such as Jimmy Garoppolo, or turn to the upcoming draft. On that point, 9News’ Mike Klis tweeted that the team had formal interviews with this year’s QBs on Monday night at the Combine. Given their position in the draft order, Denver could have its pick of the class, which is headlined by the likes of Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell and Malik Willis.

As one of the biggest players in the QB market, the route Denver takes to find someone new under center will dictate much of the rest of the offseason, both in the Mile High City and beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Steelers looking at three veteran options at QB

The Steelers have repeatedly praised Mason Rudolph in public when asked about the team’s quarterback situation. However, they’ve also made it clear they intend to add competition for the starting job this offseason, something which will likely involve being active in free agency. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, three QBs the team is targeting are Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater and Mitch Trubisky.
NFL
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Sam Howell
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Football Team on FanNation

‘A Scratch on Her Finger’: New Details on Washington Ex Adrian Peterson's Airplane Arrest

New details are emerging on the domestic violence arrest of Texas schoolboy legend and all-time NFL running back Adrian Peterson. Just before Sunday’s Super Bowl kickoff, police in California ordered the airplane carrying Peterson and wife Ashley to turn around on the tarmac, at which time Peterson was taken into custody for felony domestic violence.
WASHINGTON STATE
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Denver7#9news
247Sports

Mel Kiper releases latest 2022 Mock Draft with trades ahead of NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine is underway, as draft prospects have descended on Indianapolis. Drills are set to get underway later this week, and Mel Kiper has released his latest mock draft before things get ramped up, with a couple of trades highlighting the first round. The quarterback position has not...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime Sports Broadcaster Died At 72 Saturday Night

A beloved longtime sportscaster died at the age of 72 on Saturday night, according to multiple reports out of Michigan. Frank Beckmann, a longtime sportscaster in the Detroit, Michigan area, passed away following a battle with vascular dementia. The longtime voice of Michigan sports and WJR-AM had reportedly been living...
DETROIT, MI
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree was arrested for attacking a Walgreens employee

Imagine going to Walgreens to purchase something and getting into an altercation with an employee. Well, that is what happened to Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree. According to TMZ Sports Dupree turned himself in for booking after he was cited for his alleged role in a January altercation at a Walgreens.
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Was Asked If He Wants To Keep Working With Joe Buck

As Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave FOX for ESPN, the next question is whether Joe Buck will follow his broadcast partner to the Monday Night Football booth. It sounds like Aikman would gladly endorse ESPN bringing Buck on board. Per WFAA’s Mike Leslie, Aikman called Buck “one of...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Chiefs Could Have Surprising Successor To Andy Reid

When the Kansas City Chiefs had an opening for a quarterbacks coach this offseason, Andy Reid called upon an old friend to fill the role. Reid hired Matt Nagy, who was Kansas City’s offensive coordinator in 2016-17 after serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2013-15. Nagy spent the last four seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
922K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy