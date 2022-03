Sony and PlayStation are bringing out an Uncharted Creator To Creator Series on YouTube with Tom Holland, Ruben Fleischer, Neil Druckmann, and Head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash. All three of them are major drivers behind the upcoming blockbuster film. During the conversation they discuss how the project came together and their approach to the massively popular video game franchise. Holland is coming off a phenomenal turn as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he's going to have to adapt in order to portray Nathan Drake. For Fleischer, the challenge of adapting the series came from the differences in these mediums. Spectacle is the bread and butter of the Uncharted series and rendering them in film is quite different.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO