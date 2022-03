Judas Priest returned to action on their 50 Heavy Metal Years tour last night, after guitarist Richie Faulkner’s health alert forced them off the road last September. He suffered an aortic aneurysm while on stage at Louder than Life, leading to emergency surgery which was soon declared a complete success. “From what I’ve been told by my surgeon, people with this don’t usually make it to the hospital alive,” he said at the time. Referring to the “mechanical components” fitted in his chest, he declared: “I’m literally made of metal now.”

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO