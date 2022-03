While Season 2 just premiered on Paramount+, Star Trek: Picard is about to wrap filming on Season 3 after 13 solid months of shooting. Goldsman, one of Picard's four co-creators, tells Rolling Stone the show will likely end with Season 3, unless something “miraculous” happens. However, Stewart is unwilling to be that definitive. “With something like this, I never say never,” he says. “I did for a long time, but my experience with filming Picard has shifted my prejudices a little. I don’t know. All I know right now is I need a break. In 10 days’ time I’m going to have one. Then we’ll see. I’ll think about it.”

TV SERIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO