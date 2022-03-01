Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Heath Smith, 37, of Glenwood, on Monday on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Accessory After the Fact. Bond was set at $7,000.

The Sheriff’s Office also arrested Jessica Dawn Whetsel, 37, of Glenwood, on Monday on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Accessory After the Fact. Bond was set at $4,000.

Michael Lee LaFollette, 45, of Red Oak, was arrested today (Tuesday) for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $5,000.

Kristin Ann Miller, 36, of Council Bluffs, was arrested today (Tuesday) for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000.

Luis Joel Mendez, 60, of Missouri Valley, was arrested today (Tuesday) for Driving under Suspension. Bond was set at $300.