Mills County, IA

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

By Mandy Billings
 6 days ago
(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Heath Smith, 37, of Glenwood, on Monday on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Accessory After the Fact. Bond was set at $7,000.

The Sheriff’s Office also arrested Jessica Dawn Whetsel, 37, of Glenwood, on Monday on a warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Accessory After the Fact. Bond was set at $4,000.

Michael Lee LaFollette, 45, of Red Oak, was arrested today (Tuesday) for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $5,000.

Kristin Ann Miller, 36, of Council Bluffs, was arrested today (Tuesday) for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000.

Luis Joel Mendez, 60, of Missouri Valley, was arrested today (Tuesday) for Driving under Suspension. Bond was set at $300.

Western Iowa Today

Malvern man and two juveniles arrested on Burglary and other charges in Mills County

(Mills Co.) A Malvern man and two juveniles were arrested on burglary and other charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says on March 4th, at 6:45 p.m., the Communications Center received a 911 call about a burglary in progress at Vinton Equipment in Pacific Junction. Law Enforcement responded to that location where the reporting party saw one person with a flashlight run behind some equipment. The reporting party stayed on the phone with the Communications Center to give updates to responding units.
Western Iowa Today

Corning woman arrested on drug charges

(Mills Co) A Corning woman was arrested on drug charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Breeanna May Fallin, 36, was arrested March 4th at 330th and Highway 34. Fallin was charged with Controlled Substance Violation, three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Interference with Official Acts. Bond was set at $25,000. Fallin also had a warrant out of Woodbury County for Failure to Appear with bond set at $600.
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Woman faces Drug Charges in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) A Council Bluffs woman faces numerous drug charges in Montgomery County. Red Oak Police conducted a traffic stop near Alix Avenue and Commerce Drive in Red Oak. During the investigation, the Officer arrested 51-year old Sarah Wohlt for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), 1st offense, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug. Police transported Wohlt to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $1,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Hit and Run reported in Glenwood

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department took a report of a hit-and-run on Friday. At approximately 11:33 a.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to Woodglen Apartments where they met with Brian Wake who stated that his pickup and U-Haul trailer were parked against the island and a vehicle, driven by Deborah Lundy of Glenwood, had backed into the side of it. The accident was witnessed by the apartment manager, who informed Wake that his vehicle had been struck but the driver left the area. Wake stated that Lundy returned and he confronted her about hitting his truck. Lundy admitted she hit his truck, but thought that it didn’t cause any damage. Lundy gave her insurance information and then left again.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests and one incident from March 2 through March 6. On Friday, Creston Police arrested 20-year old Elyice Bolin Stow of Creston at the Creston/Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Union County Warrant for Sex Abuse 3rd Degree, a Class C Felony. Stow is being held in the Adams County Jail on $10,000 cash-only bond.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two injured in Adair County accident

(Adair Co) Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Adair County this (Monday) morning. The Iowa State Patrol says Marcus Sewell, 42, of San Antonio, Texas, and Jean Sahens, 30, of Delray Beach, Florida, were both transported to Mercy in Des Moines by Stuart Rescue. The accident happened...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Man arrested on Burglary charges

(Corning) A Corning man is in custody in connection with a burglary early Sunday morning in Villisca. When they arrived home, the caller stated they found blood on the front porch, and the front door was open. Montgomery County Deputies identified the suspect as Jared W. Meisinger of Corning during...
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Open Burning Ban in Pottawattamie County Lifted

(Council Bluffs) Pottawattamie County Emergency Management says the open burning ban in Pottawattamie County will be lifted today and residents may resume open burning beginning Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Open burning is now allowable throughout the county EXCEPT in any municipal city limits where there is a standing ordinance prohibiting...
Western Iowa Today

South Dakota Man faces Multiple Charges in Fremont County

(Thurman) A South Dakota man faces burglary and weapons charges in Fremont County. Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says 38-year old Jonathon Lee Getz of Yankton, South Dakota, is charged with two counts of Burglary 2nd degree, a Class C Felony, 1st-degree theft from a disaster-affected building, a Class C felony, motor vehicle theft, 2nd degree, a Class D Felony, Possession of a short-barrell rifle, a Class D Felony, and Possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D Felony.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Updated: Madison County Tornado Kills 6 Injures 4

(Winterset) A large tornado damaged homes, outbuildings, trees, and downed powerlines in Madison County late Saturday afternoon. Trained weather spotters reported a tornado on the ground at around 4:35 p.m., two-miles southwest of Winterset. Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala confirmed four adults and two children under five were...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Man Sentenced in Assault Case

(Pacific Junction, IA) — A Pacific Junction man found guilty on two counts of kidnapping and two counts of transportation of a minor was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison. Forty-three-year-old Myron Lee Brandon was convicted of picking up a 14- and 15-year-old girl in Omaha in 2003 and taking them to an area near Pacific Junction where he sexually assaulted them. Brandon was not identified as a suspect until the sexual assault kits were tested for D-N-A in 2015. Brandon was sentenced to 405 months in prison.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 42-year old Christopher Mickel Mattingly of Red Oak on Thursday in the 200 block of East Corning Street for Domestic Abuse Assault, the 4th offense. Officers transported Mattingly to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on no bond.
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Large hail pummels a portion of Adair County; residents encouraged to report storm damage

(Adair Co.) A widespread area near Orient in Adair County experienced large hail during Saturdays severe storms. Adair and Guthrie County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Kempf said, “We had all the way from pea sized hail to baseball sized hail throughout the southeast fourth of Adair County, which included the City of Orient. Pretty much from Lewis Avenue all the way to the Madison County border, and then from the Union County border clear up to Highway 92 and as everybody knows that storm continued to intensify and ended up hitting the Winterset area that caused the tornados.”
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Injured In Sunday Fire In Davenport Dies

(Davenport, IA) — Authorities say a 59-year-old man who was injured in a Sunday fire in Davenport has died. The Davenport Fire Department says an autopsy will be done on Gordon Dobbs’ body. The fire is still being investigated. KWQC Television reports firefighters had rescued Dobbs from a window in the vacant building that was on fire. He was taken to a local hospital, then later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Authorities say no other victims were found. Dobbs’ death was reported Thursday.
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Accused Of Killing Iowa State Patrol Trooper Goes On Trial In May

(Webster City, IA) — The 42-year-old man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith will go on trial in May. Michael Lang is charged with shooting Smith to death during a confrontation at Lang’s home in Grundy Center last year. Lang is charged with murder, attempted murder, and assaulting a police officer. His trial has been moved to Hamilton County District Court in Webster City by a change of venue order. Smith was a 27-year member of the Iowa State Patrol when he was killed.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Police find man fatally shot in Des Moines neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Homicide detectives in Des Moines are investigating after police found a man fatally shot in a residential neighborhood. Police say in a news release that officers were called Thursday night to a neighborhood several blocks northeast of the Iowa State Capitol, where they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police have not released the man’s name. Homicide detectives were interviewing witnesses and gathering forensic evidence in the shooting.
DES MOINES, IA
