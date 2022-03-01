Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. About eight months ago, with the pandemic still raging and a second child on the way, my husband and I decided to increase our life insurance. This required a basic physical exam for each of us, including bloodwork. My husband, who is in his mid-30s and thin, was shocked by his results; I was not, given his diet (fast food lunches every weekday for 10+ years) and (lack of) exercise. He was floored when I suggested his own behavior was the cause of his terrible numbers. He pointed out that he has a family history of high cholesterol, hypertension, etc. Although he was willing to see a doctor to discuss his health issues, he assumed he’d be prescribed some pills and be done with it. He was told to exercise and change his diet, then return for a recheck in six months.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO