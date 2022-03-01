Primary care physician turnover leads to almost $980M in excess healthcare costs

For years, the Kentucky General Assembly has created a hostile environment for health care providers across the commonwealth, and patients are paying the price. While the federal government reaffirms the safety of medication abortion (MAB), Kentucky politicians are instead continuing to politicize public health by doubling down on their attacks on abortion care. The latest is House Bill 3, an omnibus anti-abortion bill that would further limit access to MAB, an innovation that is proven to save lives and now accounts for half of all abortions in the country. In a malicious attempt to discourage providers from dispensing this safe and effective regimen, HB 3 would publish online the name of all providers who offer medication abortion and invite anonymous complaints from the general public in a state-funded complaint portal, undoubtedly creating dangerous opportunities for anti-abortion extremists to harass or even harm providers.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO