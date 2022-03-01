ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California bar investigating Trump lawyer for ethic breaches

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WojuM_0eSiC7Xz00

The State Bar of California says it is investigating well-known conservative attorney John Eastman for possible ethics violations after the one-time candidate for state attorney general argued former U.S. President Donald Trump could stay in office despite losing the 2020 election .

Eastman, the former dean of Chapman University law school in Southern California, was one of Trump's lawyers during the election . He wrote a memo that argued former Vice President Mike Pence could keep Trump in power by overturning the results of the election during a joint session of Congress convened to count electoral votes. Critics have likened that to instructions for staging a coup.

Pence refused to do that. But on the day of the vote count, Eastman spoke at a rally of Trump supporters Washington. Shortly after that, Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol.

Trump eventually left office. Since then, a committee of U.S. lawmakers investigating the attack has subpoenaed Eastman, along with nine other former White House aides.

Tuesday, the State Bar of California confirmed it has been investigating Eastman since September for potentially breaking the law and state ethics rules “in relation to the November 2020 presidential election.” Such investigation s are usually kept secret, but the State Bar’s rules say it can publicly confirm them “when warranted for protection of the public.”

In a news release, the bar said “details of the investigation must remain confidential” to comply with state law and “give the investigation the greatest chance of success.”

George Cardona, the State Bar’s chief trial counsel, investigates and prosecutes attorney disciplinary matters before the State Bar Court, which can recommend attorneys be either suspended or, in some cases, lose their licenses to practice law. The California Supreme Court ultimately decides what to do.

“A number of individuals and entities have brought to the State Bar’s attention press reports, court filings, and other public documents detailing Mr. Eastman’s conduct,” Cardona said. “We want to thank those who took the time to bring to our attention this information, which serves as the starting point for our investigation.”

The State Bar said Eastman knows about the investigation. But attempts to reach him on Tuesday were unsuccessful. There was no answer at a phone number listed for his law office in Anaheim and no way to leave a message.

Eastman has been a member of the California Bar since 1997, according to the Bar’s website. He was a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a founding director of the Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence, a law firm affiliated with the Claremont Institute. He ran for California attorney general in 2010, finishing second in the Republican primary.

Eastman retired as dean of the Chapman University law school last year after more than 160 faculty members signed a letter calling for the university to take action against him.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Finally, an initiative to hold Trump’s lawyers accountable

On Monday, a new organization, the 65Project — so named for the number of frivolous lawsuits filed seeking to contest the results of the 2020 election — debuted. It announced its mission: Find all the lawyers who violated their professional responsibilities in the wake of the election and ensure they face discipline, including possible disbarment.
U.S. POLITICS
Mercury News

260,000 confidential attorney discipline records published after data breach, State Bar of California says

A shadowy website on Saturday removed 260,000 confidential attorney discipline records it had published after a massive data breach at the State Bar of California. An anonymous administrator for judyrecords.com said in a note on the website that the records, as well as others it intended to publish, had been deleted in response to the State Bar’s disclosure of the breach and a subsequent Southern California News Group article.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Slate

Is the Tide Turning on the Big Lie?

The House select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, made headlines last week after a resolution from the Republican National Committee formally censured Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for serving on a body that was probing what the RNC newly deemed “legitimate political discourse.” One of the surprise aftereffects of the censure was that it exposed a rift between the RNC and Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence, who opted to condemn the violence and destruction at the Capitol that day, even as it further antagonized Donald Trump and his staunchest supporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

8 Texas Lawyers Disciplined for Ethics Violations

A Dallas-area attorney investigated for his drug abuse and malpractice was one of eight attorneys identified in the March disciplinary report of the State Bar of Texas. The disciplinary actions published Tuesday include a resignation in lieu of discipline, a disbarment, four suspensions and two public reprimands.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Chapman University#Congress#White House#The State Bar#The State Bar Court
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell says the government spending bill will contain $14 billion for Ukraine. That's more than double where we were a couple weeks ago.

"It needs to be passed quickly," he says, calling negotiations with Democrats like "pulling teeth." What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says negotiators have settled on a $14 billion aid package for Ukraine, meaning that funding proposal has more than doubled from the original ask just a few weeks ago.
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
POTUS
ABC News

ABC News

567K+
Followers
140K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy