Aurora, IL

Painting

The Voice
The Voice
 6 days ago

Carousel EventsAndrea TiberiHome improvementPainting. Understanding paint colors at Aurora Public Library District March 8. With so many folks...

thevoice.us

The Voice

March 8, 2022

Government OpinionGovernment overreachJohn W. WhiteheadNisha WhiteheadRutherford Institute. On reasons to shift power back to, 'we the people' today. By John W. Whitehead & Nisha Whitehead "Never has our future been more unpredictable, never have we depended so much on political forces that cannot be trusted to follow the rules of common sense and self-interest—forces that look like sheer insanity, if judged by the standards of other centuries." —Hannah...
POLITICS
The Voice

Home improvement

Carousel EventsAndrea TiberiHome improvementPainting. Understanding paint colors at Aurora Public Library District March 8. With so many folks confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever, many of us are looking to make our living spaces something special. Whether someone recently has purchased a new home or simply wants to refresh an existing space, the Aurora Public Library District’s...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Maple syrup

Environment EventsEventsForest Preserve District of Kane CountyMaple syrup. Forest Preserve District of Kane County will be host to a maple-sugaring event, collecting maple tree sap and cooking up sap into syrup, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 5-6, at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean Street in St. Charles. The public is invited. Admission and...
KANE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Blue Jeans and Pearls March 26

Woman’s Club of Aurora event Saturday, March 26 at Belle Salle Banquets, 1920 East New York Street, Aurora. Doors open at 11 a.m. to start participation in raffles, silent auction items, cash n’ carry tables, exhibits and a Bail-Me-Out-of-Jail booth. Following the High Noon at noon luncheon will...
AURORA, IL
Aurora, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Aurora, IL
Government
City
Aurora, IL
The Voice

Paul Kantwell

Locker facilities' renters require greater rights. During and since my time as an active-duty officer in the U.S. Army, I have devoted much time and energy to protecting military service members from financial predators. Last year I focused on the passage of the Predatory Lending Prevention Act (PLPA), and the nationwide repeal of a Comptroller of...
POLITICS
The Voice

Kiwanis Pancake Day in Aurora drive-thru

The Aurora and Fox Valley area community are invited to Aurora Central Catholic High School, 1255 N. Edgelawn Dr. (corner Edgelawn & Indian Trail), Aurora, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 19, for the “Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day (drive-thru only)”. The Kiwanis Club of Aurora in its 106th year...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Locker facilities’ renters require greater rights

During and since my time as an active-duty officer in the U.S. Army, I have devoted much time and energy to protecting military service members from financial predators. Last year I focused on the passage of the Predatory Lending Prevention Act (PLPA), and the nationwide repeal of a Comptroller of the Currency rule that protected payday lenders using evasive schemes to get around state-imposed usury rate caps. Although those efforts were successful, there is more to do.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Voice

Restoring an ecosystem requires preparation, gardening

The first part is at thevoice.us/brush-piles-volunteers-provide-the-majestic-view. Part of the challenge of restoring an ecosystem is the amount of initial work that needs to be done prior to bringing back the native species. Volunteers contribute to a form of wide-scale gardening by removing invasive plants and continuing upkeep afterwards. The restoration is labor-intensive because of the sheer number of invasive plants that need to be removed and have their growth stunted. Two particularly stubborn plants are buckthorn and honeysuckle, which are fast-growing shrubs. Many of these and similar species were introduced centuries ago for ornamental or landscaping purposes. Now, they are the focus of removal from the environment.
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

Ngozi Ezike

Carousel Government HealthCapitol News IllinoisGovernmentHealthJerry NowickiNgozi Ezike. Resignation for Illinois Department of Public Health director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike. By Jerry Nowicki Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike will resign on March 14 after three years leading the agency and two years navigating a deadly pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 32,000 Illinoisans. Ezike, who was appointed IDPH director in 2019, became a...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Voice

Call for poems in Aurora

In honor of National Poetry Month in April, Aurora Downtown will be host to a call for poems. The theme is “Rebirth” and poems will be reviewed by the City’s poet laureate. This is open to any writer who resides in the Fox Valley region. Original poems...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Naperville Ribfest June 17-20

The Exchange Club of Naperville is excited to announce its 2022 Ribfest will be held June 17-20 at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton. The venue will allow patrons plenty of space to enjoy the carnival by Fantasy Amusements Co., award winning ribs, Wintrust Community Banks family fun area, and exhibits with no entry fee.
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

Early history of Montgomery

Gray’s Mill Estate restaurant, 211 N. River Street in Montgomery, will be host to “The Story of Daniel Gray and the Early History of Montgomery” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. The speaker will be Montgomery resident Debbie Buchanan. The public is invited. Admission and parking are...
MONTGOMERY, IL
The Voice

Safe Suburbs USA event March 1

We are less than one week away from Safe Suburbs USA’s upcoming public event at Chop’d in Plainfield at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. Safety in our communities and schools has been more important. We share stories on our social media pages far too often of violent crime threatening our once peaceful suburban neighborhoods.
PLAINFIELD, IL
The Voice

The Aurora grant events program open

The City of Aurora government has opened its annual grant program for local events. Neighborhood and community groups planning a public event in 2022 can apply for a Neighborhood Festival Funding Grant through the City of Aurora’s Community Services Department. The application process is open. Funds of up to...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Bethany Lutheran Church

Carousel ReligionBatavia Chamber of CommerceBethany Lutheran Church. Bethany Lutheran Church celebrates 150th anniversary. The Batavia Chamber of Commerce sponsors a recent celebration of the 150-year anniversary of Bethany Lutheran Church, 8 S. Lincoln Street in Batavia. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and...
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

Ribfest

The Exchange Club of Naperville is excited to announce its 2022 Ribfest will be held June 17-20 at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton. The venue will allow patrons plenty of space to enjoy the carnival by Fantasy Amusements Co., award winning ribs, Wintrust Community Banks family fun...
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Voice

Brush piles, volunteers, provide the majestic view

It was below freezing, and fresh snow painted the path through the forest. On such days, only a minuscule number of people would take to the trails. One of them was Anna Bakker, who had donned her winter hat and worn work gloves and dragged a small cart of buckets and tools behind her into the forest. The sun had barely risen, but there was determination and drive in each of her footsteps.
CHICAGO, IL
The Voice

Combined goal: Audit of idling vehicles

Aurora’s Wesley United Methodist Church and Sierra Club of the Fox Valley will become partners to audit vehicles idling in school zones. An announcement said the project is sponsored by the Church’s United Methodist Women to promote idle-free school zones. The Church’s first idling audit will be conducted...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Full information on Aurora available in Wegman Room

When I started working at the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) nine years ago, I had little knowledge of the city of Aurora. Over the course of my time with the Library, I have learned greatly of the community, the different school districts, and significant figures such as Marie Wilkinson and Ryan Dowd. To learn more, I spent some time getting to know the collections in the Emma and Robert Wegman Local History Room at the Santori Library on River Street and I was amazed with the wealth of information and history available.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

