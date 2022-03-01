The first part is at thevoice.us/brush-piles-volunteers-provide-the-majestic-view. Part of the challenge of restoring an ecosystem is the amount of initial work that needs to be done prior to bringing back the native species. Volunteers contribute to a form of wide-scale gardening by removing invasive plants and continuing upkeep afterwards. The restoration is labor-intensive because of the sheer number of invasive plants that need to be removed and have their growth stunted. Two particularly stubborn plants are buckthorn and honeysuckle, which are fast-growing shrubs. Many of these and similar species were introduced centuries ago for ornamental or landscaping purposes. Now, they are the focus of removal from the environment.

