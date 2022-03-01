Home improvement

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

The Voice
The Voice
 6 days ago

thevoice.us

The Voice

Painting

With so many folks confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever, many of us are looking to make our living spaces something special. Whether someone recently has purchased a new home or simply wants to refresh an existing space, the Aurora Public Library District's (APLD) upcoming program "Understanding Paint Colors and Lighting" can provide insight into making the right choices for each room.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Understanding paint colors at Aurora Public Library District March 8

With so many folks confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever, many of us are looking to make our living spaces something special. Whether someone recently has purchased a new home or simply wants to refresh an existing space, the Aurora Public Library District’s (APLD) upcoming program “Understanding Paint Colors and Lighting” can provide insight into making the right choices for each room.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Maple syrup

Environment EventsEventsForest Preserve District of Kane CountyMaple syrup. Forest Preserve District of Kane County will be host to a maple-sugaring event, collecting maple tree sap and cooking up sap into syrup, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 5-6, at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean Street in St. Charles. The public is invited. Admission and...
KANE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Aurora City Council considers regulations for vape shops

At the Aurora city government Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, March 1, Council members discussed a proposed amendment to the code of ordinances pertaining to the licensure of retailers engaged in the business of selling certain vapor and alternate tobacco and nicotine products. Discussions centered around how much...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Locker facilities’ renters require greater rights

During and since my time as an active-duty officer in the U.S. Army, I have devoted much time and energy to protecting military service members from financial predators. Last year I focused on the passage of the Predatory Lending Prevention Act (PLPA), and the nationwide repeal of a Comptroller of the Currency rule that protected payday lenders using evasive schemes to get around state-imposed usury rate caps. Although those efforts were successful, there is more to do.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Voice

Kiwanis Pancake Day in Aurora drive-thru

The Aurora and Fox Valley area community are invited to Aurora Central Catholic High School, 1255 N. Edgelawn Dr. (corner Edgelawn & Indian Trail), Aurora, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 19, for the “Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day (drive-thru only)”. The Kiwanis Club of Aurora in its 106th year...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Blue Jeans and Pearls March 26

Woman’s Club of Aurora event Saturday, March 26 at Belle Salle Banquets, 1920 East New York Street, Aurora. Doors open at 11 a.m. to start participation in raffles, silent auction items, cash n’ carry tables, exhibits and a Bail-Me-Out-of-Jail booth. Following the High Noon at noon luncheon will...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Restoring an ecosystem requires preparation, gardening

The first part is at thevoice.us/brush-piles-volunteers-provide-the-majestic-view. Part of the challenge of restoring an ecosystem is the amount of initial work that needs to be done prior to bringing back the native species. Volunteers contribute to a form of wide-scale gardening by removing invasive plants and continuing upkeep afterwards. The restoration is labor-intensive because of the sheer number of invasive plants that need to be removed and have their growth stunted. Two particularly stubborn plants are buckthorn and honeysuckle, which are fast-growing shrubs. Many of these and similar species were introduced centuries ago for ornamental or landscaping purposes. Now, they are the focus of removal from the environment.
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

Grants assist Aurora downtown sites

Aurora Downtown’s Business Attraction and Retention (BAR) Committee offers a variety of grants to help support established businesses, property owners, and initiatives taking place in the downtown special service area (SSA One). For a second year, Aurora Downtown’s BAR Committee will provide two types of grants in areas that...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Safe Suburbs USA event March 1

PLAINFIELD, IL
The Voice

Elgin Police Department

Carousel Community Crime Events Jobs PoliceAurora Police DepartmentAwardElgin Police DepartmentKane CountyPolice. Kane County Chiefs of Police Association, in partnership with the Batavia Moose Lodge #682, announce co-winners of the Louis Spuhler Award for outstanding police work in 2021. The Kane County Chiefs of Police Association, in partnership with the Batavia...
ELGIN, IL
The Voice

Full information on Aurora available in Wegman Room

When I started working at the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) nine years ago, I had little knowledge of the city of Aurora. Over the course of my time with the Library, I have learned greatly of the community, the different school districts, and significant figures such as Marie Wilkinson and Ryan Dowd. To learn more, I spent some time getting to know the collections in the Emma and Robert Wegman Local History Room at the Santori Library on River Street and I was amazed with the wealth of information and history available.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Combined goal: Audit of idling vehicles

Aurora’s Wesley United Methodist Church and Sierra Club of the Fox Valley will become partners to audit vehicles idling in school zones. An announcement said the project is sponsored by the Church’s United Methodist Women to promote idle-free school zones. The Church’s first idling audit will be conducted...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The Aurora grant events program open

The City of Aurora government has opened its annual grant program for local events. Neighborhood and community groups planning a public event in 2022 can apply for a Neighborhood Festival Funding Grant through the City of Aurora’s Community Services Department. The application process is open. Funds of up to...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Safe Suburbs USA

PLAINFIELD, IL
The Voice

Kane Vax Hub in open two Saturdays

The Kane County Health Department (KCHD) announces additional COVID vaccination appointments at the Kane Vax Hub in Batavia through March. The Kane Vax Hub at 501 N. Randall Street in Batavia will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, March 12 and 26. Eligible individuals are encouraged to make...
KANE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Saved Kane County money: Sheriff Ron Hain

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said Thursday, Feb. 17, Kane County taxpayers were saved $4,911,000 over the last three years by his Department. In remarks to the Aurora Noon Lions Club a Luigi’s Pizza and Fun Center in Aurora, Hain gave credit for the savings to his office’s reduction of recidivism, which is convicts’ relapsing into criminal behavior, from a six-year average of 49% to 16% last year. Over the last three years, he said, the jail population has been reduced by 24% by his office’s implementing innovative diversion programs and assuming control of electronic home monitoring for Kane County.
KANE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Call for poems in Aurora

In honor of National Poetry Month in April, Aurora Downtown will be host to a call for poems. The theme is “Rebirth” and poems will be reviewed by the City’s poet laureate. This is open to any writer who resides in the Fox Valley region. Original poems...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Fate, opportunity, two books, 40 columns, fully busy

What is meant to be, will be. When opportunity knocks, you have to answer the door. Because it will not knock again. Last Spring a mutual FB friend posted on my Naperville book and another friend saw it. It was former Woodridge mayor of 32 years, Bill Murphy who contacted me and inquired if I would write a history of Woodridge?
WOODRIDGE, IL
The Voice

Early history of Montgomery

Gray’s Mill Estate restaurant, 211 N. River Street in Montgomery, will be host to “The Story of Daniel Gray and the Early History of Montgomery” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1. The speaker will be Montgomery resident Debbie Buchanan. The public is invited. Admission and parking are...
MONTGOMERY, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

