A future Windows 11 update might make your PC more environmentally conscious. In the latest Windows Insider preview build released to the Dev channel, Microsoft is testing out a new feature that it says might help reduce carbon emissions. Using "regional carbon intensity data" from electricityMap and Watttime, Windows will keep tabs on what kinds of power your electrical grid is currently using and will attempt to install updates "when greater amounts of clean energy sources (like wind, solar, and hydro) are available.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO