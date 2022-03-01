ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TypeScript 4.6 adds control flow analysis, ES2022 support

By Paul Krill
Infoworld
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTypeScript 4.6, the new iteration of Microsoft’s strongly typed superset of JavaScript, is now available as a production release, with capabilities ranging from control flow analysis to improved recursion depth checks. The production release, published February 28, followed a release candidate published February 11 and a beta release...

www.infoworld.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Typescript#Control Flow Analysis#Es2022#Javascript#Nuget#Npm
