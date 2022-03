Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Things just got a lot better for fans of Better Things. As the acclaimed FX series rolls through its fifth and final season, co-creator and star Pamela Adlon is launching a podcast to focus on the story behind the story in each episode. Entitled Better Things with Pamela Adlon, the podcast is set to debut with a duo of episodes on March 7 on the usual suspects of Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more. The podcast comes from Adlon’s production shingle Slam Book Inc. “The final season of Better Things has me both looking back at this precious...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO