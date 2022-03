It's already March and before you know it, August will be here and with it, Android 13. Of course, if you don't mind installing unstable software on a compatible Android phone, you can join the beta program when the first beta version of the build appears next month. That is one month earlier than normal which means that Google CEO Sundar Pichai didn't see his shadow and Android 13 will drop in August instead of September or even October (like last year).

