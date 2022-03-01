ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska says her heart is at home after win in France

By Eleanor Crooks
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ayr48_0eSi293i00

Dayana Yastremska draped herself in the Ukrainian flag after winning her opening match at the WTA tournament in Lyon four days after fleeing the war in her homeland.

Yastremska, 21, and her 15-year-old sister Ivanna spent two nights sheltering in an underground car park before being sent to safety in France by their parents, who remain in Odesa.

The Yastremska sisters lost a doubles match on Monday but on Tuesday, Dayana, ranked 140 but with a career high of 21, battled for more than three hours to see off Romanian Ana Bogdan 3-6 7-6 (7) 7-6 (7).

Yastremska saved match points in both the second and third sets and she collapsed to the court after clinching victory before sharing a heartfelt embrace with Bogdan.

Yastremska then wrapped herself in the Ukrainian flag for her post-match interview, where she said: “Definitely I’m going to remember this match.

“I just came from the country where the war is and there is my family. It was very tough emotionally. I wish I could be now at home there in my country but my father made a decision to bring me here.

“I’m happy that I won for my country but at the same time I’m very sad. I want to say thanks for the support. When I just arrived in France, a lot of people texted me with their support and with any help. It was amazing today.

“My heart stays at home and my mind is fighting here, so it’s very difficult to find the concentration, to find the balance.

“This win compared to what is going on in my country is nothing but I’m happy at least I’m also fighting. I’m very proud of the Ukrainians. They’re really heroes and I wish everything is going to finish soon.”

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

WTA roundup: Dayana Yastremska powers into Lyon semis

2022-03-05 08:07:12 GMT+00:00 - Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine, a week removed from fleeing her war-torn home country with her 15-year-old sister, continued a formidable performance by upsetting Italian fifth seed Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Friday to reach the semifinals at the Open 6e Sens Metropole in Lyon, France.
TENNIS
The Independent

Gethin Jenkins admits Grand Slam-ending loss to France left him unable to sleep

Gethin Jenkins has admitted to sleepless nights after Wales saw their Grand Slam dream destroyed by France last season.Although Wales clinched the Guinness Six Nations title a week later, hopes of a clean sweep were ended by Brice Dulin’s injury-time try that gave France a 32-30 victory.Wales and France clash in Cardiff on Friday – and the boot is firmly on the other foot this time around.Victory for Les Bleus would leave them needing to beat England in Paris next week to land a first title and Grand Slam since 2010.“It was bittersweet wasn’t it? I probably didn’t sleep for...
WORLD
AFP

Duplantis clears 6.19m to break world pole vault record

Armand Duplantis warned 'this is just the start' as he broke his own world record in the pole vault on Monday, clearing 6.19m at his third attempt at the indoor meeting in Belgrade.  World Athletics has done away with the distinction between indoors or outdoors in pole vault records. 
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odesa#Romanian#Ukrainians
Tennis World Usa

Dayana Yastremska: "Fear of Russian bombs and tanks"

Dayana Yastremska won a match on a tightrope by saving two match points and coming back to Ana Bogdan in the first round of the WTA in Lyon 3-6 7-6 7-6. A victory of special significance for the Ukrainian tennis player as she and her 15-year-old sister Ivanna had to flee her country after the invasion of Russia.
TENNIS
The Independent

Ireland structure enables Johnny Sexton to operate at highest level, says Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones insists only the Ireland structure could enable Johnny Sexton to continue operating at the highest level as he prepares England to face the most effective system in world rugby.Sexton turns 37-years-old in July, yet he will still play an influential role in Ireland’s GuinnessSix Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday, when defeat will eliminate the loser from the title race.Jones admires the durability of the Leinster fly-half, noting his resilience in battling back from frequent injury issues while benefitting from the protection given to him.“Jonny’s an outstanding operator. He’s obviously got a thirst for playing rugby and he’s...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Tennis star Dayana Yastremska - who fled war-torn Odessa - vows to donate her prize money to help support her homeland Ukraine after she is beaten by Shuai Zhang in the Lyon Open final

Dayana Yastremska said she would be donating her prize money to help support her homeland Ukraine after she was beaten in the final of the Lyon Open by Shuai Zhang. Yastremska, 21, and her 15-year-old sister Ivanna spent two nights sheltering in an underground car park amid the war in Ukraine before being sent to safety in France by their parents.
TENNIS
The Independent

Danni Wyatt hails Nat Sciver as best all-rounder in world

Danni Wyatt hailed “amazing” Nat Sciver as the best all-rounder in the world ahead of England’s second match of the Women’s World Cup against the West Indies on Wednesday.Sciver struck a stunning century against Australia in the tournament opener but it proved to be in vain after England started their title defence with a 12-run defeat to Meg Lanning’s side.England showed a marked improvement after failing to win a single match in the multi-format Women’s Ashes last month, pushing the top-ranked one-day international side to the final over on Saturday.Sciver took two wickets before hitting 109 from just 85 deliveries,...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

535K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy