There is a new place to take the family that will be opening in St. Joseph, Michigan soon, as Slacker's Family Fun Center has announced they are getting close to opening their doors at 1155 Vineland Rd, St Joseph. The search for a new home did not take long, as of Friday January 7th of 2022 at 7pm, they officially moved out of their old location at 1800 Pipestone Rd, which was in Orchards Mall in Benton Harbor. The new location is the site of the old Vineland Center. The company made an official announcement of their move back in December and announced the April opening recently:

SAINT JOSEPH, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO