Classic American Top 40 this weekend!

John Daly… professional golfer, professional drinker, professional…. musician? Looks like it… According to PGA Tour.com, John is gearing up to release a full-length studio album featuring none other than country music’s own Willie Nelson. “We’ve been friends forever. I know “Whiskey and Water” is going to be played on the radio, because Willie’s on it.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA TOUR Champions (@pgatourchampions) Well, I don’t know about that… they don’t exactly play Willie on […]
