Classic American Top 40 this weekend!

By Jeff Winfield
 5 days ago

105.7 KOKZ brings you Classic American Top 40 the 70’s Saturday from...

The Berkeley Observer

Native American Culture Class Series Coming To Goose Creek Library

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – The Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) will be collaborating with the Wassamassaw Tribe of Varnertown Indians, a non-profit organization, to host a new series called Native American Culture Class. The first class in the series will be gourd painting on Saturday, March 12, from 1-3 p.m. at Goose Creek Library.  Participants will paint a design on […] The post Native American Culture Class Series Coming To Goose Creek Library appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
Whiskey Riff

Golfer John Daly Announces Upcoming Album, ‘Whiskey & Water’ Featuring Willie Nelson

John Daly… professional golfer, professional drinker, professional…. musician? Looks like it… According to PGA Tour.com, John is gearing up to release a full-length studio album featuring none other than country music’s own Willie Nelson. “We’ve been friends forever. I know “Whiskey and Water” is going to be played on the radio, because Willie’s on it.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA TOUR Champions (@pgatourchampions) Well, I don’t know about that… they don’t exactly play Willie on […] The post Golfer John Daly Announces Upcoming Album, ‘Whiskey & Water’ Featuring Willie Nelson first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NewsBreak
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
Outsider.com

Kid Rock’s Tour Mate Jeff Pilson Tells Foreigner Fans ‘We’re Not Letting Politics Get in the Way’

Can Kid Rock tour without politics? His tour mate Jeff Pilson of Foreigner is telling his fans to not worry about all of that. Now, Kid Rock isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. He’s more of a tallboy of beer with a shot of whiskey. Not one size fits all. However, one thing that is often forgotten amid some of the controversies, he has real musical talent. Those first two albums, Devil Without a Cause and Cocky are wonderful. Revolutionary in many ways and influential on a number of artists who mix genres.
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
