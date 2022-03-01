Black History Committee hosted its 30th Annual Scholarship Event

Providing local Scholarships, and Normalizing Conversations on Black Health and Awareness

On Friday, February 25th, 2022, the Unified Government Black History Committee (BHC) hosted its 30th Annual Black History Celebration and Scholarship event. As this event celebrated the rich pride and culture of Black History Month, it also celebrated the tradition of providing scholarship awards to local KCK colleges as well as donations to local businesses and community leaders.

Unlike previous years with in-person attendance, due to COVID-19 precautions this event was held virtually and gained many online viewers and support.

The theme for this year’s celebration and scholarship event focused on “Black Health & Awareness”. To help drive home the importance of this theme, the committee had an engaging live community discussion, moderated by UG Public Information Officer, Krystal McFeders, along with guest speakers Planning & Operations Division Manager for Wyandotte County Public Health Department, Nicole Garner and Master Social Worker and Mental Health Therapist, Tykeisha Kelly.

“We are grateful the Black History Committee was able to host this year’s event virtually this year and provide valuable scholarships to youth in our community, expressed BHC Chair, Shaya Lockett. “We hope to return to an in-person event next year and look forward to an even bigger celebration.”

The BHC awarded $3,000 in local scholarships to students attending Kansas City, Kansas Community College and Donnelly College. These scholarships will go to support student tuition, books, and fees.

Along with this year’s scholarships, the Committee also awarded a Community Business Award to Anna’s BLD Bistro of Kansas City, KS and a 2022 Legendary Award to Mr. Morris Letcher.

Black History Committee Background

The Black History Committee (BHC) has been in existence since 1982. The founders met with city administrators and the mayor to seek support for forming a committee that would represent the local government in organizing an annual event for Black History Month, awarding scholarships to local institutions, and highlighting local businesses in Wyandotte County.

Support the BHC Scholarship Program

The BHC is always accepting donations to continue the great work of helping local educational institutions and community leaders and businesses. People interested in donating can donate through the BHC Venmo account @KCK_BHC1982 or via check payable to KCK African American History Committee and mailed to 701 N. Street, Suite 421, Kansas City, KS 66101 (Attn: Shaya Lockett).

Get Involved

The BHC would like to encourage UG employees and community members to join the committee in the spring of 2022. The committee can consist of 15 members. We're searching for persons with fundraising expertise, community partner contacts, and the ability to participate in meetings, events, and lead subcommittees. We're also seeking volunteers for a Fundraiser Sub-Committee.

For more information about the Black History Committee and its upcoming events, fundraisers and partnerships, please visit.

Event Feedback Survey

The BHC Members would like to thank everyone that participated and tuned in to watch and engage with us for the 30th Annual Black History Celebration & Scholarship Event on 2/25/22.