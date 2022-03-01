7th & Central Intersection Improvements

The Unified Government, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), has begun an intersection improvement project at 7th & Central. Improvements include a new traffic signal, new asphalt, storm sewer upgrades, reconstruction of curb/gutter, reconstruction of pedestrian ramps, new traffic signs, new pavement markings, and widening of curbs to accommodate truck traffic better. Improvements will occur along 7th Street from Homer Avenue to Reynolds Avenue and along Central Avenue from approximately Pyle Street to Tremont Street.

Work began on March 1, 2022. Adjacent residents, property owners, and businesses were notified by letter in advance.

The roadway will remain open to traffic throughout construction, but various lane closures are expected. On-street parking will not be available along 7th Street for most of the project. Access between 7th Street and cross streets will be prohibited at times. Numerous lane shifts should be expected on 7th Street and Central Avenue to allow for the contractor’s work zone.

During construction activities, access will be maintained to adjacent homes and businesses. Before any work that may temporarily impact access to a property, notification will be made to those properties. Work will occur between 7 AM and 6 PM Monday to Friday and on Saturdays as necessary. No construction will occur on legal holidays or Sundays without prior approval.

“The 7th & Central intersection serves more than 9,000 every day, so drivers should expect some traffic jams,” said Dave Reno, Public Works’ Community Engagement Officer. “Please remember to slow down, pay attention, and have patience. Crew members are working hard to improve the area and make your future drive much better and safer.”

Work will conclude by the end of 2022, weather permitting. To view a project location map and a copy of the letter sent to adjacent residents, property owners, and businesses, click here.

The project, which totals $3-million, was paid for by $2-million in General Obligation Bonds and $1-million in grant funding. Amino Brothers Company, Inc. was selected via KDOT's competitive bid process to complete this project.