Premier League

Liverpool Vs Norwich Preview | FA Cup 5th Round | Jurgen Klopp To Ring The Changes | Joe Gomez And Curtis Jones To Start?

By Colin D'Cunha
 1 day ago
Annnnnnd breathe.

One down, three to go’ was the message from the Liverpool squad following a marathon-length Carabao Cup victory on Sunday.

Now, fresh from that triumph under the Wembley arches, the Reds will want to start making good on their word against struggling Norwich City in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup tomorrow night.

Norwich, a colossal 43 points off their opponents, sit rock bottom of the Premier League, five points adrift of safety.

This is despite a noticeable upturn in form since manager Dean Smith took over from Daniel Farke in November last year (the Canaries have managed to avoid defeat in five of their last ten).

Liverpool, meanwhile, are fourteen unbeaten and yet to lose in 2022.

Norwich's last visit to Anfield - just a couple of weeks ago - saw their defiant resistance eventually succumb to persistent, unrelenting Liverpool pressure.

Second-half strikes from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and new boy Luis Diaz cut out Milot Rashica’s deflected opener in a victory that heaped pressure on title rivals Manchester City.

Klopp is expected to ring in the changes tomorrow. The likes of Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should get game time. Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones - who were both left out of the Carabao Cup final squad altogether - are likely starters.

Thiago Alcantara, who suffered a hamstring strain in the warm-ups on Sunday, is out, while Roberto Firmino is a doubt.

For Norwich, Grant Hanley is suspended with Christoph Zimmermann likely to deputise.

Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele, and former Liverpool man Ozan Kabak remain out.

Norwich will be looking for their first win at Anfield since 1994. But given that the FA Cup is the only trophy Jurgen Klopp is yet to win in England - coupled with the notion that the current squad is arguably the strongest he has had at the club - the German will want this more than ever.

And if the last meeting between these two sides is anything to go by, we could be in for a treat.

The Independent

Jurgen Klopp’s human touch delivers again as Caoimhin Kelleher becomes Liverpool’s Carabao Cup hero

“Even in professional football there should be space for some sentiment. I am two things, a professional manager and a human being, and the human being won.”Jurgen Klopp was digging into his much-debated decision to overlook Alisson, in his opinion the world’s best goalkeeper, and start Caoimhin Kelleher against Chelsea in the League Cup final.But his explanation also served as a wonderful wrap of his Liverpool spell, and wider still, his entire career in the dugout.Klopp is extremely demanding, but also heavily engineered to pour back into his people – staff, players, supporters – emotionally, with trust, responsibility, or otherwise.Think...
PREMIER LEAGUE
