ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Dizo Watch 2 Sports launch scheduled for March 2 in India

By Pranav Sawant
gizmochina.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRealme’s Dizo has set a launch date for the launch of its new Dizo Watch 2 Sports in the Indian market. The Dizo Watch 2 Sports will launch on March 2 at 12 PM Indian Standard Time. Interestingly, Flipkart’s landing page for the smartwatch reveals plenty of the...

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Realme V25 to launch on March 3 in China

Realme has announced the official launch date of the Realme V25 in China. This mid-range phone will debut in Realme’s home market on March 3 as confirmed by the brand on its official Weibo handle. While most phones are first introduced in China and later are rebranded as different...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

OnePlus 10 Pro global launch confirmed for end of March 2022

OnePlus has finally confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in North America, India, and Europe by the end of March 2022. OnePlus co-founder shared a post on OnePlus' Forums website saying that the latest flagship will be available in global markets by the end of next month. OnePlus...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Watch#Indian#The Dizo Watch 2 Sports#Classic Black#Silver Grey#Passion Red#The Watch 2 Sports
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
geekspin

Which is the best cable TV provider?

TV and internet affiliate site CableTV.com recently released the results of its annual customer satisfaction survey on top U.S. cable TV providers. So, if you’ve been thinking of switching cable TV providers for quite some time now, then CableTV.com’s 2022 report can help you determine which is the best cable TV provider for you.
TV & VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
The Guardian

China rattled by calls for Japan to host US nuclear weapons

China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
POLITICS
SPY

Honor Magic 4 Pro Is a Super Phone That Charges in 30 Minutes — And Yes, It’s Running Android

Click here to read the full article. Heading into Mobile World Congress 2022, there wasn’t a whole lot of buzz around new flagship caliber smartphones. In years past, these types of reveals have been few and far between at MWC, primarily because companies like Samsung and Apple now hold separate events on their own. But if there’s one smartphone we’re stoked about that was announced at MWC 2022, it has to be the Honor Magic 4 Pro. And why’s that? Well, for starters it features 100W wired charging that can juice its 4,800 mAh battery in 30 minutes. If that’s not...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Which should you buy?

Samsung just launched its 2022 flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. With Apple already having the iPhone 13-series out for sale, there’s a pretty big reason to cross-shop these two device families against each other. Both are seen as the best phones for their respective platforms, both come with extensive ecosystems and both will have a large selection of cases and third-party accessories.
CELL PHONES
MotorBiscuit

Selling Your Truck? Wipe the Computer First

Consumer Reports says that before you sell your car or truck you should wipe the contents as you would with a phone. Otherwise, the new owner might be getting more than just the vehicle; they might get important personal information. After all, vehicles are becoming just one giant computer on wheels.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

The Black Shark 4 Pro finally launches internationally

There’s another gaming smartphone that’s become available to the international public, and it’s the Black Shark 4 Pro. This phone launched in China last year with flagship specs and a very appealing price tag but it took Black Shark almost a whole year to bring the device to other parts of the world.
NFL
Digital Trends

Galaxy S22 reportedly the most pre-ordered Samsung phone ever

One day ahead of the official launch of its next-gen phone and tablet, Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 have officially received the most pre-orders of any previous Samsung smartphone and tablet. The S22 has more than doubled the pre-orders of the S21, with the big-screen,...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

The Morning After: The new phones of MWC 2022

This morning is brought to you by a lot of phone news. To start, we’ve got our detailed review of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 (and S22 Plus) by the latest addition to Engadget’s editorial team, Sam Rutherford. We also have a first look at Oppo’s latest attempt at a flagship, the Find X5 Pro, written by yours truly, who’s been here a little too long. Hah.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy