Choosing an Artificial Lens for Cataract Surgery

By Cheryl terHorst
aao.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCataract surgery is very common. Nearly 4 million Americans undergo cataract surgery each year to restore their vision. During cataract surgery, the natural clouded lens is replaced with an artificial lens called an intraocular lens (IOL). What you may not realize is that there's a variety of IOL types to choose from —...

