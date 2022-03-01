ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russian Oil and Western Sanctions Against the Ukraine Invasion

By News Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne option the U.S. and other nations have for ratcheting up pressure on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine is reducing their Russian energy purchases. U.K. Foreign Minister Liz Truss has proposed that the G7 nations—the U.S., U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan—impose limits on their Russian oil...

