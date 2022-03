Bandai has released a series of underwear inspired by Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The capsule features bras and briefs, as well as sleepwear including pajama shorts and a headband. Each item arrives with a white cotton base, with a repeating green-and-purple print reminiscent of Tengen Uzui’s accessories seen in the anime. Standing out from the collection is the bra, which provides support for the breasts for those who sleep on their sides. The items are offered in M, L and LL size options.

APPAREL ・ 11 DAYS AGO