Meikon SF-X-T4 Underwater Housing for Fujifilm X-T4

Even some of the best budget phones like the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G aren't exactly what you could call cheap — $250 might be inexpensive for a smartphone, but it's still a sizable chunk of change. And considering this particular model isn't equipped with Corning's impressively resilient Gorilla Glass, it makes sense to protect that investment with a reliable case. Despite being a new phone, there are still plenty of good options to choose from that include thin and sleek models that easily fit in a pocket, large folio cases that also hold your cards and cash, and everything in between.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO