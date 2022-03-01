ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Martinez, Shöckface Reunite For Toxic Love Anthem ‘how you like me now’ With The Help Of STAHL

Cover picture for the articleLauren Martinez and the mastermind behind “METANÖIA,” Shöckface have reunited for a new toxic love anthem ‘how you like me now’ featuring German-based producer STAHL out now everywhere. ‘how you like me now’ is the fifth collaboration between...

Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Brett Young Features His Wife In New Music Video For Soulful Breakup Song

Brett Young reflects on lost love in a soulful new music video to one of his latest songs, “You Didn’t.” The heartbreaking track recalls a past relationship, as Young acknowledges that he wasn’t the right person for the woman he loved, and wishes her well: “There's nothing I could say/ To make you wanna stay/ Your heart made up it's mind/ I don't want you to lie one more minute/ You ain't done nothing wrong/ I’m not where you belong/ Don't let one teardrop fall/ Girl, you think it's your fault/ But it isn’t/ I fell in love and you didn’t.”
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Le Pain – “Is That How You Want Me To Feel?”

Le Pain is a newer project led by Madeline Babuka Black (formerly of Yucky Duster) and her sister Olivia. Over the past year, they’ve released a string of singles — “Troisième Groupe,” “Obvious To You,” “Different Drum” — that are breezy and insistent, inspired by ’60s and ’70s pop songs. Today, they’re back with another new track, “Is That How You Want Me To Feel?,” which boasts a jangly and driving melody and a whole story about trying to move on after being cheated on. “If you wanted it so bad, so bad/ Why did I catch you with another man?/ Is that what you’re used to?” goes the song’s hook. “You picked up and moved far away/ Even took the cat I thought you wanted to stay/ I guess that’s what you’re used to.” Check it out below.
MUSIC
NME

The Linda Lindas battle living dolls in ‘Talking to Myself’ music video

The Linda Lindas have released a new music video for ‘Talking to Myself’, the second single from their upcoming debut album ‘Growing Up’. The single was released yesterday (March 2) alongside a black-and-white Twilight Zone-themed music video depicting the band’s friendship with a group of sentient dolls going sour after holding a band practice where no dolls were allowed.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Shared an Emotional Final Gift With Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was only nine years old when her famous father died just a room away from her. She had one final gift for the King. It didn’t take long for the estate of Elvis Presley to arrange a memorial. Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. The very next day, tens of thousands of fans gathered for the chance to see the King one last time.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57

Click here to read the full article. Mark Lanegan, the singer for grunge pioneers Screaming Trees and frequent vocalist for the Josh Homme-founded rock band Queens of the Stone Age, died today at his home in Killarney, Ireland. He was 57. His death was announced on his official Twitter page. A cause of death was not disclosed. “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland,” the statement reads. “A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time.” Beginning in 1984,...
ENTERTAINMENT
ETOnline.com

Joy Behar Takes a Tumble Live on 'The View'

Joy Behar started her day with a little tumble. On Thursday, The View co-host missed a step and took a slight fall during the opening segment of the show. As Behar and her co-hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines made their way to their revolving seats, the camera cut to the clapping audience, before panning back to the women, and a producer, helping Behar off the floor.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Bing Crosby Was Not a Fan of Elvis Presley: Here’s Why

Bing Crosby is one of the most lovable actors and singers of his time. The famous blue-eyed guy who gave an emotional performance of “White Christmas” in “Holiday Inn” starred in dozens of films and recorded over 100 albums. However, as another young star rose to fame, Crosby had some negative opinions.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Reveal of Ashland’s ‘Repulsive’ Lie May Set in Motion a Whodunit for the Ages

Young & Restless just gave us a huge hint as to where the Locke Ness Monster’s story is headed. There’s a good reason Young & Restless viewers let out an audible gasp when Michael confirmed Victor’s (and our) worst suspicions — Ashland Locke had faked his terminal cancer in order to dupe Victoria and worm his way into power at Newman Enterprises — as much as we always knew it was a possibility, it’s absolutely heinous and despicable!
TV SERIES
NME

Charli XCX drops “sexy” new disco pop single ‘Baby’

Charli XCX has shared another new single from her forthcoming album ‘CRASH’. The disco pop track – Baby’, sees the singer accompanied by two backing dancers in a new video, which you can view below. The single, which follows her recent collaboration ‘Beg For You’ with...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Mark Lanegan Duet With Kurt Cobain on ‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night’

Click here to read the full article. The news of Mark Lanegan’s death broke early this afternoon, and it’s already sending shockwaves across the rock landscape. The former Screaming Trees frontman was a towering figure in the history of grunge. Starting in 1986 with their LP Clairvoyance, Lanegan and his bandmates set the stage for Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and so much music that followed in their wake. The Nineties would have unfolded in imaginably different ways without his influence. For a tiny bit of proof, check out this rendition of “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” from Lanegan’s 1990 solo...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN

