Stool-Based Screening Improves Long-term CRC Survival

A recent population-based study from Korea links fecal immunochemical test (FIT) screening to improved long-term survival after a colorectal cancer (CRC) diagnosis. But timing matters, with the best survival outcomes seen in patients who completed the noninvasive stool-based screening within 12 months before their CRC diagnosis, the authors find....
Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKKGY) said long term data showed overall survival benefit of Bavencio (avelumab)as first-line maintenance treatment in patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer. Results of an exploratory analysis from a phase 3 trial called JAVELIN Bladder 100, with 19 additional months of follow-up data from...
MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Equitable delivery of effective strategies across the screening continuum can increase screening rates and reduce colorectal cancer-related mortality among Black and White individuals, according to a letter to the editor published in the Feb. 24 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.
A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
With the COVID-19 pandemic hopefully crawling to a close, the virus will remain with us for the foreseeable future. However, the harsh impacts of the pandemic will be felt for years. WRAL spoke with two experts about the top five long-term impacts from the pandemic. North Carolina State University political...
Inorganic metal oxides with the merits of high carrier transport capability, low cost and superior chemical stability have largely served as the hole transport layer (HTL) in perovskite solar cells (PSCs) in recent years. Among them, ternary metal oxides have gradually attracted attention because of the wide tenability of the two inequivalent cations in the lattice sites that offer interesting physicochemical properties. In this work, ZnCo2O4 nanoparticles (NPs) were prepared by a chemical precipitation method and served as the HTL in inverted PSCs. The device based on the ZnCo2O4 NPs HTL showed better efficiency of 12.31% and negligible hysteresis compared with the one using PEDOT:PSS film as the HTL. Moreover, the device sustained 85% of its initial efficiency after 240Â h storage under a halogen lamps matrix exposure with an illumination intensity of 1000Â W/m2, providing a powerful strategy to design long term stable PSCs for future production.
A new study published in Frontiers in Neural Circuits is the first to analyze the structural connectivity changes that happen in the brain after long-duration spaceflight. The results show significant microstructural changes in several white matter tracts such as the sensorimotor tracts. The study can form a basis for future research into the full scope of brain changes during human space exploration.
A Polish heart doctor who was twice suspended due to his poor English skills has been given an eighth opportunity to pass his language exams by a disciplinary panel. Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz, 63, had moved to the UK in 2006 from his home city of Krakow in Poland and worked at various NHS hospitals as a locum and also a in a non-clinical role, analysing echocardiogram data for clinical trials.
A SIMPLE thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem. There are three simple steps you can do in order to complete the test - as demonstrated above. This is a bulge in the...
Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
A woman has eyebrows so big that she gets abused in the street and strangers have threatened to call social services on her. Sammie-Jo Hailford, from Grimsby, says her brows are so big that people have called her an unfit mother, but she has no plans to change. Sammie-Jo, 27,...
Comments / 0