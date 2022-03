An advisory panel of the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") has recommended that Moderna's (MRNA +11.5%) COVID-19 vaccine be authorized for children 6 to 11 years old. The recommendation from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use is based on data from a study in the age group showing that that the immune response to the lower dose of the vaccine, known as Spikevax (50 µg), was comparable to that seen with the higher dose (100 µg) in 18- to 25-year-olds.

