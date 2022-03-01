ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee joins cast of Apple TV+ thriller series ‘Disclaimer’

By Asma Hussain
ithinkdiff.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar-nominated actor Kodi Smit-McPhee has joined the cast of Alfonso Cuarón’s miniseries “Disclaimer” on Apple TV+. The cast of the psychological thriller series also includes Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline, while Sacha Baron Cohen is in talks to join. Kodi Smit-McPhee to star alongside Cate...

