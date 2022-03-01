ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Mailed utility bills in Collierville delayed

By Destinee Hannah
 2 days ago

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Town of Collierville has announced that customers who receive their utility bills by mail should expect delays.

In a press release, the Town of Collierville said the company used to print and mail the utility bills have not been doing so, causing Collierville residents to receive their utility bills later than usual.

Collierville also said that the town will extend payment periods and residents will not receive a late payment charge.

Residents can view their utility bills online here.

They can also make payments:

In person : Town Hall. Office Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Closed Sat, Sun,
Holidays)
By mail : Town of Collierville, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN, 38017
24-hour drop boxes: Town Hall, Burch Library on Poplar View Parkway, Community Center on
Powell Road, Washington Street near Food Pantry
Drive thru window: North side of Town Hall. Office Hours: Wednesday & Fridays: 8:00 AM –
5:00 PM (Closed Mon, Tue, Thurs, Holidays)
Online: secure.utilityflex.com/?entity=collierville

Customers can call (901)-457-2240 for more information.

