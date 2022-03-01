ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qt Design Studio 3.1 Released

By Thomas Hartmann
Qt Blog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are happy to announce the release of Qt Design Studio 3.1. Qt Design Studio is a UI design and development tool that enables designers and developers to rapidly prototype and develop complex UIs. Qt Design Studio outputs a functional user interface as code so developers can use it as-is making...

www.qt.io

