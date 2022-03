The Islanders placed defenseman Zdeno Chara on injured reserve Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. Chara has already missed three games due to an upper-body injury and isn’t expected to be out long term. He has also been mentioned as a possible trade target for teams that need a bottom-pair defender heading into the playoffs. Chara may not be the Hall of Famer he once was, but a contending team could do worse than acquire his services before the March 21 trade deadline.

