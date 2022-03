The Cavaliers' frustration hit a breaking point Wednesday night. The Cavs entered their game against Charlotte having already lost four of the last five games. The injuries have piled up. Their grip on a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference has started to slip. In several games, the Cavs haven't had the same "locked in" style of play that had become one of their calling cards. They haven't put together a full 48 minutes of quality play in nearly two weeks.

