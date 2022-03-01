ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews clears concussion protocol

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 1 day ago

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews has cleared the NHL's concussion protocol, coach Derek King said Tuesday. The veteran center has missed the...

It didn’t take long for new Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson to make some waves in his now-official role. In media availability this afternoon, Davidson made it clear that he sees the Blackhawks as a rebuild. If that is indeed the case, then it may be more than just rentals departing Chicago in the near future. Of course, the two big names that could be on the move if Davidson and company move into a full-blown fire sale are Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. The faces of the franchise, Kane and Toews were the linchpins of a dynastic run in Chicago and have continued to produce as the franchise has struggled in recent years. With just one year remaining on the matching eight-year, $84M they signed long ago, Kane and Toews are now much more palatable trade targets if the Blackhawks choose to go that route. With that being said, the duo do have trade protection and any move would likely come from cooperation between the player side and the front office. In the latest edition of TSN’s “Insider Trading”, Darren Dreger suggests that those conversations could be on the horizon, but anticipating a move prior to the trade deadline is likely unrealistic.
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Among Injured Players Targeting Thursday Return

Hawks' Toews among injured players targeting Thursday return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King announced Tuesday that Jonathan Toews, Tyler Johnson, Calvin de Haan and Riley Stillman could all be available to play in Thursday's game against the Edmonton Oilers. Toews — who's...
NHL
