BYU Target Weston Port Drawing National Interest

Last month, BYU officially turned the page to the class of 2023 after wrapping up the 2022 signing class. Like any college football program, however, BYU is also looking ahead to the classes of 2024 and even 2025 while they put together the class of 2023.

BYU's 2024 and 2025 priority targets will emerge over the next few years. After all, there are players that aren't on BYU's radar today that will eventually sign with the Cougars on 2025 signing day. There are a few names, however, that BYU has already identified as priority targets that BYU fans should commit to memory. One of those is 2025 San Juan Hills (California) LB/DE Weston Port.

Port burst onto the recruiting last season after starting all 10 varsity games for San Juan Hills as a freshman. He was also named a varsity team captain - a rare honor for a freshman. He has already racked up offers 16 FBS offers to date including offers from BYU, Georgia, Utah, Arizona State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Florida State and Texas A&M among others. His list of offers will continue to grow during the Spring evaluation period.

His list of freshman accolades is perhaps even more impressive than his growing offer sheet. Port was named a First-Team Freshman All-American by Max Preps. He was named to the 2021 LA Times All-Star First-Team Defense. He led the All-South Coast league sacks and tackles for loss. He has been invited to various elite underclassman camps like the ESPN Elite Underclassman Camp and the Adidas All-American Game. On top of that, Port also played varsity basketball for Suan Juan Hills. You get the point - the list goes on and on.

Port has been in touch with BYU's staff for a while. "BYU was the first school that showed real interest in me playing there," Port told Cougs Daily. His primary contact at BYU has been BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. Roderick, who is one of the members on BYU's staff assigned to California, extended Port a scholarship offer in January.

Port is very familiar with BYU and everything it represents. "I cheered for BYU all growing up," Port said. "[I] have been to a [BYU] camp and the Fathers and Sons camp for six years." Weston is also friends with the Rex family. Byron Rex played tight end for BYU in the 90's, and his son Isaac is currently a tight end at BYU. Isaac's younger brother Preston Rex will join the program after he returns from his mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Weston attended a BYU camp with Xander Rex, the younger brother of Isaac and Preston.

Even though he has a few years before he will sign with his school of choice, Port tells Cougs Daily that he will be looking for a school with that will give him a high quality education, has a quality football program, and will allow him to serve a two-year mission.

Port will be on BYU's campus this Summer to attend one of BYU's Summer camps. He is also planning a few visits to some of the other schools showing interest.

The class of 2025 is still years away, but Weston Port is a name that BYU fans should commit to memory. He is the type of prospect that will have at least four stars next to his name on signing day.