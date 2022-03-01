ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

BYU Target Weston Port Drawing National Interest

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 1 day ago

Last month, BYU officially turned the page to the class of 2023 after wrapping up the 2022 signing class. Like any college football program, however, BYU is also looking ahead to the classes of 2024 and even 2025 while they put together the class of 2023.

BYU's 2024 and 2025 priority targets will emerge over the next few years. After all, there are players that aren't on BYU's radar today that will eventually sign with the Cougars on 2025 signing day. There are a few names, however, that BYU has already identified as priority targets that BYU fans should commit to memory. One of those is 2025 San Juan Hills (California) LB/DE Weston Port.

Port burst onto the recruiting last season after starting all 10 varsity games for San Juan Hills as a freshman. He was also named a varsity team captain - a rare honor for a freshman. He has already racked up offers 16 FBS offers to date including offers from BYU, Georgia, Utah, Arizona State, Michigan, Ole Miss, Florida State and Texas A&M among others. His list of offers will continue to grow during the Spring evaluation period.

His list of freshman accolades is perhaps even more impressive than his growing offer sheet. Port was named a First-Team Freshman All-American by Max Preps. He was named to the 2021 LA Times All-Star First-Team Defense. He led the All-South Coast league sacks and tackles for loss. He has been invited to various elite underclassman camps like the ESPN Elite Underclassman Camp and the Adidas All-American Game. On top of that, Port also played varsity basketball for Suan Juan Hills. You get the point - the list goes on and on.

Port has been in touch with BYU's staff for a while. "BYU was the first school that showed real interest in me playing there," Port told Cougs Daily. His primary contact at BYU has been BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. Roderick, who is one of the members on BYU's staff assigned to California, extended Port a scholarship offer in January.

Port is very familiar with BYU and everything it represents. "I cheered for BYU all growing up," Port said. "[I] have been to a [BYU] camp and the Fathers and Sons camp for six years." Weston is also friends with the Rex family. Byron Rex played tight end for BYU in the 90's, and his son Isaac is currently a tight end at BYU. Isaac's younger brother Preston Rex will join the program after he returns from his mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Weston attended a BYU camp with Xander Rex, the younger brother of Isaac and Preston.

Even though he has a few years before he will sign with his school of choice, Port tells Cougs Daily that he will be looking for a school with that will give him a high quality education, has a quality football program, and will allow him to serve a two-year mission.

Port will be on BYU's campus this Summer to attend one of BYU's Summer camps. He is also planning a few visits to some of the other schools showing interest.

The class of 2025 is still years away, but Weston Port is a name that BYU fans should commit to memory. He is the type of prospect that will have at least four stars next to his name on signing day.

Comments / 0

Related
CougsDaily

Newcomers on the 2022 BYU Spring Roster

On Monday, BYU kicked off 2022 Spring practices with a practice at the indoor practice facility. As is customary at the beginning of a new Spring camp, BYU released its 2022 Spring roster. Here are the names, jersey numbers, and positions of the newcomers on BYU's Spring roster. Newcomers on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

BYU Football: Cougars' Spring 2022 Preview

BYU enters its final season as an FBS independent when spring football practices begin this week. The Cougars are set to join the Big 12 in 2023 and have never looked stronger since leaving the Mountain West Conference in 2011. BYU is coming off back-to-back 10 win seasons for the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KREM

Spokane-native Lexie Hull, Cougar women honored with Pac-12 awards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several basketball players with ties to the Inland Northwest have been honored with 2021-2022 Pac-12 women’s basketball awards. The winners were announced Tuesday morning. Lexie Hull. Spokane native Lexie Hull was named All-Pac-12 and named to the All-Defensive team. Hull, who played at Central Valley,...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Roderick
Person
Jesus Christ
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KING-5

Cougs coach Kamie Ethridge named Pac-12 media Coach of the Year

PULLMAN, Wash. — A big honor for Washington State University women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge who was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year by the media. The Cougs are 19-9 on the season, a record number of wins for the program in the NCAA era. Washington State is tied for second in the Pac-12 and looking to return to the NCAA Tournament.
PULLMAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Byu#Port Said#National Interest#Drawing#American Football#Lb De Weston Port#Fbs#Ole Miss#Texas A M#Espn#Cougs Daily
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Native Gianna Kneepkens Named PAC-12 Freshman of the Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former Duluth Marshall basketball star Gianna Kneepkens has been named PAC-12 Freshman of the Year. Kneepkens was a double-digit scorer in all but two of Utah’s conference games, averaging over 11 points and four rebounds per game. She was named Freshman of the Week five different times during the regular season.
DULUTH, MN
The Spun

Former 5-Star WR Reportedly Arrested, Suspended By CFB Program

Update: Demond Demas’ lawyer, Tony Buzbee, has released a statement on what happened earlier this week. Earlier: Texas A&M wide receiver Demond Demas has been suspended for an alleged off-field incident that led to his arrest earlier this week. “Demond Demas has been suspended by the University. Athletics is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC4

Lehi, Springville to meet for 5A girls basketball championship

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Springville High girls basketball team will get a chance to repeat as 5A champions. The Red Devils used a suffocating defense to hold Bountiful to just 21 points in a dominant 20-point win the semifinals, 41-21 at the Huntsman Center. Brooke Pennington had 13 points to lead Springville, […]
SPRINGVILLE, UT
ABC4

BYU has work to do to get invite to Big Dance

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU head basketball coach Mark Pope tried to schedule another game for the Cougars before the West Coast Conference Tournament against a quality team in order to boost its resume, but it didn’t work out. “We had ten teams, and we just couldn’t get it done,” Pope said. So now […]
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KUTV

Basketball Panel: Has BYU made its case for an NCAA Tournament bid?

March 2, 2022 — (KUTV) - The college basketball panel is talkin' tournaments. How will BYU fare in the WCC tourney and what are the odds they sneak into the NCAA Tournament? Plus Utah trying to finish the Pac12 season strong. Watch the panel right here and Wednesdays on KMYU Talkin' Sports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
deseret.com

A year after an empty arena, BYU glad to have fans back for WCC Tournament

A year ago in Las Vegas for the West Coast Conference Tournament, and for conference tournaments around the country, arenas were vast wastelands. The pandemic’s impact continued a year after the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled. But, mostly, people were thrilled that games were played 12 months after they were taken away.
LAS VEGAS, NV
deseret.com

Stanford transfer Gabe Reid commits to Utah

The Utah Utes football program on Wednesday got a commitment from a longtime Pac-12 Conference opponent who has strong family ties to the Utes and also the rival BYU Cougars. Stanford transfer linebacker Gabe Reid announced on social media that he will play his final season of collegiate eligibility with the Utes.
PROVO, UT
AllUtes

BREAKING: Former Stanford linebacker Gabe Reid announces commitment to Utah

On Wednesday afternoon, former Stanford linebacker Gabe Reid announced his commitment to the University of Utah via twitter after entering the transfer portal back on December 7. The older brother of the Utes rising talent, Karene Reid, Gabe is a stellar addition to a Utah defense that is seeking to replace the recent vacancy of NFL draft prospects Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell.
NFL
CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
266
Followers
492
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

CougsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of BYU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy