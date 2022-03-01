ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WV Senate passes advanced recycling bill

By Mike Tony mtony@hdmediallc.com
wvgazettemail.com
 6 days ago

The West Virginia Senate has approved a bill without opposition designed to encourage advanced recycling. The Senate voted 33-0 without debate Tuesday to advance House Bill 4084, which would clarify the state does not consider advanced recycling to be solid waste management or disposal, instead viewing the process as consisting of...

www.wvgazettemail.com

